KIA Philippines has launched a new showroom at the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) as part of its move to bring products and services closer to consumers.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kia Philippines said that the showroom was launched on June 28, along with the inauguration of the AC Motors Centrale complex at BGC in Taguig City. The new complex sits on a 3,000-square-meter space on 28th St. corner 9th Ave.

The showroom is the latest addition to Kia Philippines’ dealership network which has 41 locations across the country.

“This Kia showroom brings the brand closer to its discerning customers. This is a key facility because of its strategic location. It is also the ideal venue for our customers to get up close and personal to our lineup of vehicles,” Kia Philippines President Emmanuel A. Aligada said.

Bob Palanca, Iconic Dealership, Inc. (IDI) chief operating officer, said that Kia’s new look is on display at the AC Motors Centrale complex. IDI handles all Ayala-owned Kia dealerships.

The AC Motors Centrale complex houses motoring brands under AC Motors, namely: Honda, Isuzu, Volkswagen, Kia, KTM, and Husqvarna.

“Customers will feel right at home here, so we invite everyone to come visit us at this new and convenient location and see for themselves why our growing lineup boasts of exceptional quality — with the customer service to match,” Mr. Palanca said.

Meanwhile, Kia Philippines said that it will be “unboxing” a new model in September at the Philippine International Motor Show as part of its efforts to provide a vehicle that adapts to the changing times.

“For those who cannot attend the show, this highly anticipated vehicle will also be displayed prominently at our showroom in BGC,” Mr. Aligada said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave