CAR manufacturer Ford Philippines has launched an online reservation portal for its new vehicles in a bid to boost its digital presence.

The company said that its online reservation platform, which is on the Ford Philippines website, allows customers to reserve specific variants of next-generation Ford vehicles without having to visit a dealership.

“Within the online reservation platform, customers can first configure their next-generation Ford vehicle by choosing their preferred model, transmission and drivetrain, and exterior color. Once the vehicle selection process has been completed, customers will be directed to the summary page, where they can review their selection details,” Ford Philippines said in a statement on Monday.

“After this process, customers will need to create a Ford account to progress with their online reservation and receive updates. Keeping a Ford account will also help the customer track the status of the reserved vehicle,” it added.

In terms of payment, Ford Philippines said that the platform has a payment page where customers can select their preferred dealership. They can choose to either request a quote from the dealer or reserve the vehicle. A fully refundable reservation fee worth P10,000 will be charged from the customer’s PayPal, credit card, or debit card account.

Customers who finished the online reservation process will receive regular updates via mobile phone message or e-mail. The progress of the reservation can be checked via their Ford account. After this, the Ford dealer will reach out to the customer to discuss the next steps such as documentation, available payment options, and delivery date.

“Our customers have become more digital-savvy over the past years, so we want to take their car-buying experience to the next level by leveraging an online platform that they can easily access to reserve their Ford vehicles,” Ford Philippines Managing Director Michael Breen said.

“The availability of our online reservation portal is another testament to how we are enhancing the Ford ownership experience by making it easier and more convenient for our customers to purchase our vehicles,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ford Philippines announced the full lineup and pricing for the next-generation Ranger pickup truck and Everest sport utility vehicle.

“The next-generation Ford Ranger will be available in eight variants at a starting retail price of P1,198,000, while the next-generation Ford Everest starts at a retail price of P1,799,000 and in a full lineup with five variants to choose from,” Ford Philippines said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave