MONDE Nissin Corp. said on Thursday that Lucky Me! products do not contain ethylene oxide, which it described as commonly used to treat spices and seeds to control microbial growth.

In a statement, the listed company said that it is aware of information being shared about some of its products in an ongoing recall in the European Union (EU) and Taiwan due to the presence of the chemical.

“Rest assured that all Lucky Me! products are Philippine FDA (Food and Drug Administration) registered and comply with local food safety standards and even the US FDA standards for ethylene oxide,” the company said.

Monde Nissin clarified that ethylene oxide is not added in its popular noodle brand, but when used as a treatment for agricultural products, traces of these materials may still show in processed seasoning and sauces.

“The recall affects other companies’ noodle brand[s] and multiple categories such as ice cream, sesame seed, spices, calcium carbonate supplements, among others,” it said.

The company’s statement came after the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) released on Wednesday a food alert about the recall of Lucky Me! Instant Pancit Canton Noodles Original Flavor with a best-before date of July 20 for the presence of the “unauthorized pesticide” ethylene oxide.

FSAI said that ethylene oxide is not authorized for use in foods sold in the EU and that even though it doesn’t pose acute risks to health, there may be health issues if there is continued consumption.

Monde Nissin, a global food and beverages company based in the Philippines, has a portfolio of market-leading brands across fast-growing categories, including Lucky Me! noodles, SkyFlakes crackers, Fita crackers, Monde Nissin baked goods and Quorn meat alternative products.

In the Philippines, Monde Nissin’s manufacturing plants are located in Laguna, Cebu, and Davao.

On Thursday, shares in the company fell by 7.22% or P1.04, finishing at P13.36 apiece. — Justine Irish DP. Tabile