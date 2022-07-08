CENTURY Pacific Food, Inc. released its latest innovation in plant-based alternatives — unMEAT fish-free tuna.

For the company, the launch of the new alternative will leverage its might in developing leading tuna products. It is said to be made with 100% plant-based ingredients: non-GMO soy, natural oils, and flavors.

“Much of the focus in the industry has been on meat alternatives. On the other hand, seafood alternatives remain a wide-open space where we see pent-up demand from consumers looking for healthier and more sustainable options at an accessible price,” Century Pacific’s Chief Operating Officer Gregory Francis H. Banzon said.

Since 2021, the company has been rolling out its shelf-stable plant-based alternatives with its unMEAT luncheon meat line and unCHEESE dairy alternative.

Century Pacific disclosed that within two months of its launch, unMEAT fish-free tuna has gained distribution in over 500 retail outlets in the United States, Singapore, and United Arab Emirates, where it is carried in retail giant Carrefour.

The company reported that in a recent survey conducted in the US by a third-party market research firm, its tuna alternative significantly won over leading plant-based tuna brands in the country.

“We’re currently working on increasing its retail footprint in key markets abroad,” said Mr. Banzon.

Century Pacific launched unMEAT in 2020 in response to the expanding consumer preference for “healthier, better-for-you, and better-for-the-planet food choices.”

The company goes by the philosophy that eating plant-based food should be easy, thus offerings are made and priced as close as possible to their real meat and seafood counterparts.

unMEAT began with an institutional rollout domestically through Shakey’s Pizza and was immediately followed up with a retail launch across major supermarkets nationwide.

At present, unMEAT is being distributed in the UAE, United States, China, Australia, and Singapore.

Century Pacific Food is one of the country’s largest branded food and beverage companies. It is primarily engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of processed marine, meat, milk, coconut, plant-based, and pet products.

In the stock market, Century Pacific ended lower by 0.62% or 15 centavos ending at P24 apiece. — Justine Irish DP. Tabile