CALAMBA, LAGUNA – Gotianun-led, Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) expects to boost product delivery as it launched along with Dreambuilders Pro, Inc. its first precast and batching plant in its township development Ciudad de Calamba on Saturday.

“The addition of concrete batching into the portfolio of our construction arm Dreambuilders Pro will allow us to strengthen our product delivery ability and enhance our expertise in serving the growing housing demand in the Philippines,” FLI President Tristaneil D. Las Marias said.

The concrete batching plant has a total capacity of up to 60 cubic meters (cu.m.) per hour or a total of 90,000 cu.m. of concrete per year. The precast plant has a total capacity of 288 square meters per day equivalent to 2.5 housing units per day.

FLI aims to minimize the cost of construction by manufacturing its own concrete. The company also believes that the plant will answer delay issues caused by the lack of construction materials, freeing it from being at the mercy of its suppliers.

The concrete batching plant and precast plant are collocated here in Calamba, Laguna. The facility will set the requirements of FLI throughout its business units.

The launch marks the start of the group’s production of ready-mixed concrete and precast concrete products that will be used internally for all FLI projects, particularly, residential development.

Dreambuilders Pro President and General Manager Arnulfo N. Delos Reyes said the products “will set the highest quality standard, efficiency in terms of cost and speed for housing projects.”

The plant generated over 300 new jobs and was designed to be eco-friendly by recycling waste and virtually producing no noise, air, debris, and water pollution.

“Our commitment is to be a green facility, to be environment friendly and compliant. We will contain our carbon footprint [and] aim to be a model [for] other industries,” Dreambuilders Pro’s Equipment Management Head Cornelio D. Padua said.

The plant will provide a stable supply of concrete mix to FLI’s developments not just within Laguna but also in Cavite, Bulacan, Batangas, and Metro Manila.

“We look forward to growing our concrete batching portfolio and eventually expanding to other areas across the country,” added Mr. Las Marias.

The city government of Calamba also supported the FLI-Dreambuilders Pro project.

“With the recent addition of this innovative precast and concrete batching plant, we look forward to seeing more developments. We hope in continuing and furthering the good relationship with Filinvest for the betterment of Calamba City,” Calamba City Mayor Roseller H. Rizal said.

FLI, one of the country’s leading full-range property developers, has built for more than 50 years a diverse project portfolio spanning the archipelago. The projects include large-scale townships, namely: Havila, Timberland Heights, and Manna East in Rizal; Ciudad de Calamba; City di Mare in Cebu; and Palm Estates in Talisay City.

Through the years, FLI has built more than 200 residential developments across the country.

FLI owns 20% of Filinvest Alabang, developer of Filinvest City, a central business district in southern Metro Manila. It is also developing two townships in the Clark Special Economic Zone: its industrial and logistics park and mixed-use development at New Clark City and Filinvest Mimosa+ Leisure City in partnership with Filinvest Development Corp.

On Thursday last week, FLI successfully raised P11.9 billion from its oversubscribed bond offering, which will be used to partially finance its capital expenditure program and refinance maturing debt.

On Friday, shares in the company closed 2.27% or two centavos lower at P0.86 apiece. — Justine Irish DP. Tabile