STEEL firm SteelAsia Manufacturing Corp. is planning to start the operation of its industrial scale melt shop in Lemery, Batangas by 2024.

SteelAsia said the melt shop, which is the first of its kind in the country, will use the latest green technology from Italy-based steel and mining firm Tenova to reduce the project’s carbon footprint.

“Its Consteel Evolution technology saves energy, decarbonizes steel production, and reduces environmental impacts through efficient energy recovery and pollution control innovations,” SteelAsia said in a statement over the weekend.

According to the company, the 600,000-ton plant will use local scrap metal to produce high-grade billets, which are used as raw material for the construction of buildings, ports, and ships.

Benjamin O. Yao, SteelAsia president, said the melt shop will formalize and organize the collection, consolidation, and recycling of scrap metal across the country, and will provide opportunities for individuals and small businesses such as junk shops.

He added that the melt shop would also help reduce the country’s importation of billets.

“This is part of the vision of SteelAsia to put in place an integrated steel industry, the backbone of a country’s industrial base. SteelAsia, the largest steel producer in the country, already has six operating plants and has lined up several more in a multibillion-dollar plan to keep the country abreast of its neighbors,” Mr. Yao said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave