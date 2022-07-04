BUDGET carrier Cebu Pacific announced that it resumed its direct flights between Manila and Sydney as of July 1 amid the easing of travel restrictions in the Philippines and Australia.

“With this route resumption, we are pleased to fly once again to and from this destination after more than two years,” Cebu Pacific Chief Commercial Officer Alexander G. Lao said in an advisory. “This also allows Filipinos to reunite with friends and family. We will continue working on boosting seamless connections across our network to address demand.”

The airline will offer flights between Manila and Sydney three times per week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

According to the advisory, Flight 5J 39 departs Manila at 11:20 p.m. and arrives at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport at 9:50 a.m. (local time) the following day. Its return flight, 5J 40 flies out of Sydney at 11:20 a.m. (local time), and arrives in Manila at 5:50 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Sydney-bound tourists must present printed copies of their coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination certificate upon check-in. Travelers must also complete and submit their digital passenger declaration form at least 72 hours before departure.

“Coming home, boosted Filipinos no longer need to take a COVID test pre-departure. For more information, passengers may refer to the Cebu Pacific Travel reminders page for the latest updates and complete travel guidelines to their destination,” the firm added.

Cebu Pacific said it will continue to offer its guaranteed low fares to stimulate travel across its flight network, which covers the widest Philippine destinations.

It added that it will implement “a multi-layered approach to safety, while it operates with a 100% fully vaccinated crew, 95% of whom have been boosted.” — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson