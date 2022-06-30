PLDT Enterprise, the business-to-business arm of fully integrated telecommunications provider PLDT, Inc., said it recently signed a partnership deal with edge cloud service provider BaishanCloud to enhance the global company’s capabilities.

The partnership, according to PLDT Enterprise, will help BaishanCloud, an independent edge cloud service provider rooted in China, provide services to its users globally.

“Through this proposed partnership, more companies, especially Chinese enterprises, will benefit from PLDT’s services in the country,” PLDT Enterprise said in an e-mailed statement.

The partnership is seen to diversify the local cloud landscape, as it expands PLDT Enterprise customers’ infrastructure and service alternatives.

The company noted that BaishanCloud is providing services and solutions in over 250 cities globally.

“With VITRO as Philippines’ biggest data center provider, this partnership will add diversity to our portfolio in serving a wider range of customers, on the way to making the Philippines as Asia’s next technology hub,” said Victor S. Genuino II, president and chief executive officer of ePLDT, the information and communications technology arm of PLDT Enterprise.

For his part, Albert Villa-Real, PLDT Global president and chief executive officer said: “We both aim to serve the discerning digital infrastructure standards of global customers in the Philippines.”

“A partnership with PLDT Enterprise will provide us with more leverage in terms of network and resource capabilities which will enable us to better serve our clients in the country,” said Yuankai Guo, general manager of BaishanCloud (Singapore).

