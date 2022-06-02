AYALALAND Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) has acquired 55 hectares of land in Batangas’ Padre Garcia town for the site of its future industrial park in the province.

“We are looking forward to further energizing the municipality of Padre Garcia by bringing more employment opportunities for the communities in the province of Batangas and nearby localities,” ALLHC Chief Operating Officer Patrick C. Avila said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The acquisition is a strategic move that furthers [the company’s] goal of building national footprint by increasing its presence in key areas nationwide,” he added.

The industrial park, Batangas Technopark, is targeted for “light and medium, non-polluting industries from both local and global markets,” similar to ALLHC’s four other Technoparks in Laguna, Cavite, Laguindingan, and Pampanga.

“Furthermore, the park is positioned to house ALogis ready-built facilities and ALogis Artico cold storage facilities in the coming future,” the company added. ALogis is the industrial leasing brand of ALLHC.

It described the property as resting in a prime location for the development of a new industrial estate. Its main access is said to be reachable from Manila via the South Luzon Expressway, continuing on to the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road, then to local roads.

The company also said that the future industrial park will be an hour’s drive from the Port of Batangas, which serves as an alternate to the Port of Manila.

Batangas Technopark will be ALLHC’s fifth industrial park, the company said, adding that the development will address the growing demand for industrial real estate in the Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) region.

It is also the firm’s second property in Batangas, following the acquisition of an existing 64,000-square-meter (sq.m.) ready-built facility in Sto. Tomas in February.

ALLHC is a subsidiary of Ayala Land, Inc. and is present in six areas nationwide through its industrial parks, warehouses, cold storage facilities, and commercial leasing.

In the first quarter, the logistics company reported a 19% increase in net income to P197 million as it recorded consolidated revenues of P864 million.

Marla Rowena M. Tomeldan, ALLHC’s outgoing president and chief executive, previously said that the company’s growth plans were geared to enable it to seize opportunities in the new economy.

“With the competitive advantage from our solid portfolio of diversified product offerings, and our optimistic view on the economy’s reopening, we look forward to enhancing our business performance in 2022,” she said last month.

Warehouse leasing revenues rose by 54% to P191 million in the first quarter from P123 million a year ago amid improved occupancy and increased leased areas.

Meanwhile, industrial lot sales decreased by 18% to P316 million due to unbooked reserved lots.

On Wednesday, ALLHC shares ended lower by 1.2% or five centavos to finish at P4.10 at the stock market. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson