PROPERTY developer Megaworld Corp. reported a 30% increase in net income attributable to parent company equity holders to P3.1 billion, calling it a “strong start” of an expected sustained performance.

In a disclosure on Monday, the listed company also reported an after-tax income of P3.5 billion, up 41% from a year ago. Consolidated revenues climbed 29% to P13.1 billion.

“This is definitely a strong start for us, and affirms that our improved performance can be sustained. While there was some concern last January due to the omicron variant, consumer confidence remained on the uptrend and our quick recovery showed that we are now in a better position to manage the pandemic and move forward,” Megaworld Chief Strategy Officer Kevin L. Tan said in a statement.

Of the company’s business segments, real estate sales recorded a 36% year-on-year growth to P8.1 billion as construction activities normalized. Reservation sales also increased by 12% to P23.2 billion.

Meanwhile, Megaworld Premier Offices registered P3 billion in rental income for the first three months of the year, up by around 16% from P2.6 billion.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls’s rental income jumped 40% to P717.1 million on the back of improved foot traffic and the increase in retail locators that have restarted their operations.

The company’s hotel business, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, posted a 50% growth in revenues to P502.9 million, driven by the uptick in leisure-related activities and expansion in domestic travel. Meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions, and similar activities have also started to pick up in the middle of the quarter, it noted.

“We are now focused on returning to our pre-pandemic performance and to grow beyond that. In fact, we are now looking at opportunities to further expand our geographical footprint in the country this year with the launch of several new townships,” Mr. Tan said.

To date, the company has 28 integrated urban townships, lifestyle communities, and lifestyle estates across the country.

Megaworld shares went up by 0.74% or two centavos to close at P2.72 at the stock exchange on Monday. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson