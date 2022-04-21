THE BASES Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has renewed its partnership with energy firm Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. (PSPC) for the latter’s use of a property in Taguig City as a full-service mobility station.

In a statement on Wednesday, the BCDA said a ceremonial contract signing was held on March 31 that extended PSPC’s lease for another 20 years. The lease covers a 7,497 square-meter (sqm) land along Circumferential Road 5 (C5) Road, LogCom, Aranai, which includes structures that have a gross floor area of 750 sqm.

“Achieving this again through the contract renewal is imperative. It will enable the government to beef up its coffers, no matter how modest, at a time when Filipinos are still reeling from the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as the conflict in Ukraine,” BCDA Chief Executive Officer Aristotle B. Batuhan said.

“More than 20 years have passed since BCDA and Pilipinas Shell first entered into a public-private partnership for the lease of this property. We consider this as a successful partnership, allowing BCDA and the government to generate additional revenues for the Filipino people year after year,” he added.

Aside from the renewed lease, PSPC also committed to investing P80-100 million, which will be used to redevelop and improve the existing mobility station and for the establishment of value-added services.

Additional facilities planned for the station are a Shell Select convenience store, Shell Car Wash, Shell Helix Oil Change facility, Shell Advance MotoCare Express, a lounge, parking spaces, and space for co-locators such as restaurants and cafes.

The station will also incorporate solar panels to cut power consumption, a green wall to offset vehicle emissions, grasscrete, ecoslab, and furniture made with upcycled single-use plastic, and space for electric vehicle charging.

“C5 is a very important thoroughfare that connects people from the north and south, and we want to make the journey better and hassle-free for everyone. Our mobility stations are strategically located to make sure that we cater to every community. This C5 location is ideal because we can serve the various surrounding communities not only with fuels, but with other relevant products and services,” PSPC General Manager Mobility Philippines Randolph T. Del Valle said.

Meanwhile, BCDA Chief Operating Officer Aileen R. Zosa urged PSPC to explore partnership opportunities in New Clark City, which received a positive response from the energy firm.

“With the expertise of BCDA from a location and development perspective, and the expertise of Shell in terms of supporting mobility, we can co-create and co-develop future-proof locations in New Clark City,” Mr. Del Valle said.

“Shell already has a wealth of experience working with various smart cities in other parts of the globe,” he added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave