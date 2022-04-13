BRAD, the Ayala-led telecommunications group’s on-demand logistics solutions firm, is aiming to cover areas beyond Luzon this year.

“BRAD spent the first quarter of the year covering Metro Manila and nearby provinces. By the second quarter, it plans to expand to the rest of Luzon and then to Visayas and Mindanao in the second half of 2022,” Globe Telecom, Inc. said in an e-mailed statement.

BRAD is a shared services provider under Globe’s wholly owned subsidiary Asticom Technology, Inc.

“Currently, the company has more than 30 merchants in its portfolio and over 150 riders based in different localities,” Globe noted.

The company said that options for on-demand logistics solutions in the provinces are limited.

“We’re focusing our efforts on expanding the channels we have right now to serve the SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), especially homegrown businesses and communities.”

Asticom Technology intends to go public in five years.

The company has formed various subsidiaries, including BRAD, Asti Business Services, Inc. (ABSI), Fiber Infrastructure and Network Services, Inc. (FINSI), and HCX Technology Partners, Inc.

ABSI is Asticom’s business process solutions arm, while FINSI offers end-to-end services and industry-specific solutions to telecommunications, tower, infrastructure, and technology, including construction, building, installation, and maintenance services.

HCX is a provider of human resources, customer relationship management, and digital solutions. — Arjay L. Balinbin