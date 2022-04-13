PAYMAYA Philippines, Inc. announced on Wednesday its partnership with a bus company that services Northern and Central Luzon.

Victory Liner tapped PayMaya for digital payments, particularly for buying tickets and paying for cargo deliveries, the digital payments firm said in an e-mailed statement.

“Filipinos deserve a better commuting experience. One way to improve it is by making it easier for people to buy tickets and pay for package deliveries safely with digital payments technology,” said Shailesh Baidwan, president of PayMaya.

Passengers can now book and pay for their bus tickets at Victory Liner’s official website using their PayMaya account, any debit, credit, or prepaid card, or via other e-wallets.

“Commuters buying their bus tickets at Victory Liner stations in Baguio, Caloocan, Cubao, Dagupan, Olongapo, Pasay, Sampaloc, Santiago, and Tuguegarao can scan to pay via PayMaya QR or any debit, credit, or prepaid card,” PayMaya noted.

Voyager Innovations, Inc., owner of PayMaya, announced on Tuesday that it raised an additional $210 million in funding, boosting its total valuation to nearly $1.4 billion.

The new funds will be used to launch Maya Bank (digital bank) services such as savings and credit, according to Voyager, the digital arm of the PLDT group.

The added funds will also be used for PayMaya’s venture into new products such as cryptocurrency, micro-investments, and insurance, among others.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Arjay L. Balinbin