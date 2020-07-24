Coronavirus infections top 76,000

The Department of Health (DoH) reported 2,103 new coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the total to 76,444.

The death toll rose to 1,879 after 15 more patients died, while recoveries increased by 144 to 24,502, it said in a bulletin.

DoH said it now takes almost 12 days for COVID-19 cases to double. The death rate was down to 2.6% as of July 22 from 6.7% in April, she added.

Meanwhile, presidential spokesman Harry L. Roque said the government would participate in the Gavi COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario S. Vergeire said the facility seeks to speed up the development and distribution of vaccines for the coronavirus. Once fully financed, it can give participating governments their share once a vaccine is developed.

She also said the Department of Science and Technology is discussing with bilateral partners trials of vaccines being developed by China and Taiwan. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas









