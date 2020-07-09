Coronavirus infections top 50,000

The Department of Health (DoH) reported 2,539 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the total to 50,359.

The death toll rose to 1,314 after five more patients died, while recoveries climbed by 202 to 12,588, it said in a bulletin.

Of the new cases, 1,922 were reported in the past three days, while 617 were reported late. There were 36,457 active cases, DoH said.

The agency reported an increase in the number of cases from closed settings such as the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3), where 202 workers have been infected.

“There is also continuous clustering observed in barangays,” DoH said in the statement.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario S. Vergeire on Tuesday traced the surge to increased testing and community transmissions brought about by lax health standards. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas









