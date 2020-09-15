Coronavirus infections hit 269,407; metro had most deaths, says DoH

THE DEPARTMENT of Health (DoH) reported 3,544 coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total to 269,407.

The death toll rose by 34 to 4,663 while recoveries increased by 395 to 207,352, it said in a bulletin.

There were 57,392 active cases, 87.9% of which were mild, 8% did not show symptoms, 1.2% were severe, and 2.9% were critical.

Of the new cases, 690 came from Metro Manila, 305 from Cavite, 201 Rizal, 173 from Negros Occidental and 98 from Bulacan, the agency said.

Metro Manila had the highest number of new deaths with 13, followed by the Calabarzon region with five, Cagayan Valley and Central Visayas with three each, and Central Luzon, the Bicol region and Northern Mindanao with two each.

Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) reported one death each.

Meanwhile, presidential spokesman Harry L. Roque said almost 3 million people have been tested for the virus.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte last month said the goal was to conduct 3.3 million tests by this month.

The government has been batting for expanded mass testing as part of measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The more than 2.9 million tests represented 2.6% of the Philippine population, Carlito G. Galvez, Jr., chief enforcer of the government’s anti-coronavirus efforts, said at the same briefing. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas and Gillian M. Cortez









