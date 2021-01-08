Coronavirus cases nearing 484,000

The Department of Health (DoH) reported 1,776 coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the total to 483,852.

The death toll rose by eight to 9,364, while recoveries increased by 285 to 449,330, it said in a bulletin.

There were 25,158 active cases, 82.6% of which were mild, 8.6% did not show symptoms, 5.4% were critical, 2.9% were severe and 0.48 were moderate.

Bulacan reported the highest number of new cases at 99, followed by Davao City at 96, Quezon City at 83, Rizal at 80 and Laguna at 64.

DoH said seven duplicates had been removed from the tally, while one recovered case was reclassified as death. Five laboratories failed to submit their data on Jan. 7.

More than 6.5 million people have been tested for the coronavirus in the Philippines as of Jan. 6, according to DoH’s tracker website.

The coronavirus has sickened about 88.5 million and killed 1.9 million people worldwide, according to the Worldometers website, citing various sources including data from the World Health Organization.

About 63.6 million people have recovered, it said. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas