Coronavirus cases near 300,000

THE DEPARTMENT of Health (DoH) reported 2,630 new coronavirus caseson Friday, bringing the country’s total to 299,361.

Of the total, 87% are mild cases, 9% asymptomatic, 2.8% critical, and 1.2% severe.

The DoH recorded an additional 494 recoveries, putting the tally at 232,399.

There were 69 deaths added, placing the total at 5,196.

The National Capital Region logged the highest number of cases on Friday with 1,091. This was followed by the following provinces: Cavite with 196; Laguna, 171; Negros Occidental, 142; and Rizal, 141.

In terms of health facilities’ availability, the DoH reported the following: 52% out of 1,900 ICU beds; 58% of 14,100 isolation beds; 55% of 5,700 ward beds; and 76% of 2,100 ventilators. — Gillian M. Cortez









