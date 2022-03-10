LISTED fiber internet provider Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. announced on Thursday that it recently notified the National Privacy Commission (NPC) of a data breach involving its customers’ personal information.

“Unauthorized third parties attempted to view certain account details of other subscribers,” Converge Data Protection Officer Laurice Esteban-Tuason said in an e-mailed statement.

Notifications were also sent to the affected customers, she also noted.

“Ongoing data analysis is being conducted and our investigation shows that this is an isolated incident and a small portion of our customer base was affected.”

At the same time, the company said that apart from the potential unauthorized viewing of personal information, there is “no evidence to date that any personally identifiable information has been misused.”

The company assured the users of its GoFiber app that “only they can access their personal information linked to their own accounts.”

“We sincerely apologize to our customers who were affected by this incident and the concern that this may have caused the public,” it added.

In a separate statement, the NPC said: “Converge submitted their initial report on March 4.”

“It’s currently under evaluation by NPC’s compliance and monitoring team. Further details will be disclosed once the NPC has verified their reports.” — Arjay L. Balinbin