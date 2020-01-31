Converge ICT cited as Philippines’ Fastest Growing Fiber Internet Service Provider

Converge ICT Solutions, the broadband services provider behind the country’s first pure end-to-end fiber internet network, has been cited as the ‘Fastest Growing Fibre Internet Service Provider’ by the International Finance Awards.

The recognition comes from London-based global business and finance magazine, International Finance. According to the publication, Converge ICT is recognized to be true to its mission to upgrade the overall digital experience of the country. International Finance also lauded the company’s growth from the grassroots to become a budding powerhouse provider of pure end-to-end fiber internet.

Since the launch of Converge ICT’s fiber packages, the Philippines saw a steady and noticeable internet speed improvement. According to the world-renowned digital delivery network Akamai, the Philippines’ average internet speed in the third quarter of 2016 was only at 4.2Mbps. By the first quarter of 2016, the average download speed in the Philippines has increased by 135.90 percent to 18.66Mbps, Akamai reported.

One of the most recent milestones of Converge ICT is the introduction of the country’s first 400Gbps backbone built by ZTE to augment existing domestic network capacity. This allows 400G per channel at 64 channels or the equivalent of 25.6Tbps at capacity.

The backbone is considered a boost to major businesses and institutions such as business process outsourcing companies and financial institutions, which require high capacity connectivity or bandwidth. The rollout also allowed individual subscribers and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to enjoy faster connection without any data cap for high bandwidth capacity.

Converge ICT has received the award last January 31, 2020 at Waldorf Astoria, Bangkok, Thailand.









EDITOR’S NOTE:

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s new sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

















