Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. is scheduled to complete the P6-billion domestic submarine cable project, which connected the country’s three major islands to its national “fiber backbone,” on Sunday.

“Not only does this ensure availability of the service nationwide, but with the network design, we’re assured to have a resilient backbone that’s able to carry the tremendous data traffic driven by our million-plus customers,” Dennis Anthony H. Uy, chief executive officer and co-founder of Converge, said in a statement on Friday.

The company’s 1,800-kilometer subsea cable will make “its final landing” in Coron, Palawan on Sunday (Oct. 31).

Converge uses a 48-fiber core optical cases, which is said to run on 400G and 800G technology, allowing more bandwidth for the transfer of data through the cable.

Visayas and Mindanao were said to be connected during the first phase of Converge’s subsea backbone rollout in Bogo, Cebu and Cagayan de Oro. In the second phase, the company “closed the loops” by re-entering Visayas via Roxas City, Capiz in Panay and in Mindanao through Buena Vista.

This is said to be supported by its 20 cable landing stations across the country.

The company said its subsea cables would allow customers to have access to its fiber services “even in the case of fiber cuts.”

“All these features on the network design and technology simply mean the connection on our network is more stable, more resilient, and less prone to failure or outages – wherever you are in the country,” said Converge Chief Operating Officer Jesus C. Romero.

Converge said it is on track to meet its target of serving 55% of Philippine households by 2025.

Shares of Converge at the local bourse declined by 3.20% or P1.05 on Friday, closing at P31.80 apiece. — Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte