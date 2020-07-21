Contacless delivery: How it keeps businesses and customers safe from the virus

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, some businesses are forced to cease or limit their operations while others, especially retailers, bringing their products and services online—this changes, drastically, the game in e-commerce as more businesses need to ensure not that they deliver fast services but also, contactless delivery.

The “New Normal” has dawned on everyone across the globe to avoid contracting the virus. This situation also urged businesses to observe specific hygiene practices set by the authorities to help prevent the further spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus(2019-nCoV).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 spreads through droplets released into the air, mainly through coughs or sneezes. The virus is also able to stay on surfaces for days, with several studies underway to determine how pervasive it is, most saying that it can live for up to 14 days.

This perspective makes contactless as an incredibly important practice that ensures the safety and sanitation of both the delivery person and the customer receiving the product. The set-up of contactless delivery can be tedious, but the impact, in the end, will make a difference.

For retailers and other businesses, this means regular sanitation of warehouses, working personnel, packaged goods, and delivery partners. Providing PPE such as masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer can go a long way in ensuring that the delivery is truly contactless.

The customer will then also need to have their hygiene practices upon receiving the product by either sanitizing the packaging or immediately placing the product to a sanitized container.

Customers may also ensure contactless delivery by choosing that option on e-commerce apps that has the option or communicate it to the online seller and create an agreement on how to do it. This will require the customer to pay through online transactions and have a designated area where the delivery person will leave the product.

The most important factor in doing contactless delivery will be to create a bond of trust that will ensure the safe delivery of the product, and also the safety of both parties. In creating a trustworthy transaction, online sellers will need a reliable delivery partner to finish the contactless delivery process.

J&T Express, the leading e-commerce delivery in Southeast Asia, offer their services with fast deliveries and affordable rates! They also ensure the safety of your products with real-time tracking for you and your customers, as well as, provide insurances and other safety precautions for it!

J&T Express is dedicated to helping local online businesses grow by providing quality delivery services. Today, they have over 400 branches across the Philippines.

