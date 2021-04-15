CONCEPCION Durables, Inc. (Condura), a wholly owned subsidiary of Concepcion Industrial Corp., designed and created a medical refrigerator/freezer for vaccines called Condura Vax Safe.

In a disclosure to the exchange on Thursday, Concepcion Industrial said the new product can store coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines at “required temperature and in optimal conditions.”

Vax Safe will feature a fixed temperature lock, alert indicators, and an externally readable temperature data logger. The product is said to be 8 cubic feet in gross capacity, and will be able to store about 1,000 to 2,000 vaccine doses at a time.

“In the Condura Vax Safe development process, we consulted the Department of Health National Center for Disease Prevention and Control to comply with the stringent vaccine storage requirements,” Harold Thomas Pernikar, Jr., division president of consumer lifestyle solutions at Condura, told BusinessWorld via e-mail.

Vax Safe is manufactured at the Condura plant in Cabuyao, Laguna. Condura produces various air conditioners and refrigerator products.

Concepcion Industrial said it invested nearly P10 million on the research and development of Vax Safe, focusing on the following: speed to market, reliability, and affordability.

“The company mobilized its capabilities and expertise in R&D (research and development), testing facilities, manufacturing, after-sales support and nationwide distribution network,” Concepcion Industrial Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Raul Joseph A. Concepcion said via e-mail.

For Vax Safe, Concepcion Industrial said it is using “similar components” to what the company is currently using “to expedite the process and launch the product the soonest time possible.”

Condura Vax Safe will be sold for around P50,000 at retail, which the company said is “50% more affordable compared to similar bio-refs sourced from other countries.”

“We’re currently in talks with various groups such as medical distributors, hospitals, private companies and LGUs (local government units),” Mr. Concepcion said.

“We’re receiving more inquiries and reservation requests as of this writing,” he added.

Concepcion Industrial shares at the stock exchange improved by 2.33% or P0.50 on Thursday to close at P22 apiece. — Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte