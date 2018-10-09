Complete list of winners 2018 Palanca Awards

KABATAAN DIVISION

• Kabataan Sanaysay: 1st Prize, Jack Lorenz Acebedo Rivera, “Paglaya Mula sa Pagtakas”; 2nd Prize, Jacob Renz R. Ambrocio, “Sino ang Lumansag sa Lunday ni Lola Basyang?”; 3rd Prize, Maria Jamaica S. Columbres, “Gulugod sa Pagsibol ng Binhi”

• Kabataan Essay: 1st Prize, Floriane T. Taruc, “Worlds Behind Words”; 2nd Prize, Jaz Varon Villanueva, “Boundless”; 3rd Prize, Jana Gillian Ang, “A Passage to Reading”

FILIPINO DIVISION

• Maikling Kuwento: 1st Prize, Eugene C. Soyosa, “Gina”; 2nd Prize, Andrew A. Estacio, “Ang Kanonisasyon ng mga Santa Santino”; 3rd Prize, Luna Sicat Cleto, “Tatlong Proposisyon ng Puting Hangin”

• Maikling Kuwentong Pambata: 1st Prize Jerwin Eileen G. C. Tarnate, “Ang Higad at ang Paru-paro”; 2nd Prize, Eugene Y. Evasco, “Siyap ng Isang Sisiw”; 3rd Prize, Early Sol A. Gadong, “Maraming-Maraming-Marami”

• Sanaysay: 1st Prize, Gil A. Dulon, Jr. Amoral, “Ang Siyensya Subalit May Boses Din Ang Mga Maso”; 2nd Prize, Adelma L. Salvador, “Kambak-kambak”; 3rd Prize, Iza Maria G. Reyes, “Hindi Ako Dalisay”

• Tula: 1st Prize, Paul Alcoseba Castillo, “Luna’t Lunas”; 2nd Prize, Mark Anthony S. Angeles, “Ang Babae sa Balangiga at iba pang Tula”; 3rd Prize, Noel Galon, “Ang Bata sa Panahon ng Ligalig: Mga Tula sa loob at labas ng Bayan ng San Diego”

• Tula Para sa mga Bata: 1st Prize, Paterno B. Baloloy, Jr., “Paumanhin ng Kuting”; 2nd Prize, Will P. Ortiz, “Himbing na Kuting at iba pang Tula sa Ilalim ng Araw”; 3rd Prize, Noel P. Tuazon, “Klik Madyik”

• Dulang May Isang Yugto: 1st Prize, Michelle Josephine G. Rivera, Kaharian ng Pinto; 2nd Prize, Maynard Gonzales Manansala, Tao Po; 3rd Prize, Allan B. Lopez, River Lethe

• Dulang Ganap ang Haba: no winners for the 1st and 2nd Prizes; 3rd Prize, Rolin Cadallo Obina San Nicolas, Ang Sarsuwela

• Dulang Pampelikula: 1st Prize, James Ladioray, 11 Septembers; 2nd Prize, Arden Rod B. Condez, John Denver Trending; 3rd Prize, Andrian M. Legaspi, Pandanggo sa Hukay

REGIONAL DIVISION

• Short Story — Cebuano: 1st Prize, Januar E. Yap, “Baradero”; 2nd Prize, Dave T. Pregoner, “Sunog”; 3rd Prize, Leoncio P. Deriada, “Dili Baya ko Bugoy”

• Short Story — Hiligaynon: 1st Prize, Early Sol A. Gadong, “Sa Lum-ok Sang Imo Suso”; 2nd Prize, Alice Tan Gonzales, “Haya”; 3rd Prize, Dulce Maria V. Deriada, “Candelaria”

• Short Story — Ilokano: 1st Prize, Ariel Sotelo, “Tabag Gasanggasat”; 2nd Prize, Paul Blanco Zafaralla, “Sarming”; 3rd Prize, Jaime M. Agpalo, Jr., “Nakakidem-a-Simumulagat”

ENGLISH DIVISION

• Short Story: 1st Prize, Joe Bert Lazarte, “Describe the Rapture”; 2nd Prize, Francis Paolo M. Quina, “Pigs”; 3rd Prize, Matthew Jacob F. Ramos, “The Final Bullet”

• Short Story for Children: no winners for the 1st and 2nd Prizes; 3rd Prize, MaryRose Jairene Cruz-Eusebio, “I Have Two Mothers”

• Essay: 1st Prize, Jefry Canoy, “Buhay Pa Kami: Dispatches from Marawi”; 2nd Prize, Ronnie E. Baticulon, “Some Days You Can’t Save Them All”; 3rd Prize, Chuck D. Smith, “Origin Story”

• Poetry: 1st Prize, Rodrigo V. dela Peña, Jr., “Self-portrait with Plastic Bag”; 2nd Prize, Shane Carreon, “The Gods who Dissolved under our Tongues and other Poems”; 3rd Prize, Jose Luis B. Pablo, “To Desire in Liturgy”

• Poetry Written for Children: 1st Prize,- Maria Amparo Nolasco Warren, “Lola Elina Maria’s Savory-Sweet Cookbook of Poetry”; 2nd Prize, Sigrid Marianne P. Gayangos, “Of Monsters, Math and Magic”; 3rd Prize, Roselle Eloise B. Bunayog, “Brave, Undying Warriors”

• One-Act Play: 1st Prize, Katrina M. Bonillo, Burying Mamang in Sugar; 2nd Prize, Joe Bert Lazarte, Senator Pancho Aunor’s Blue Balls of Despair and Disillusionment; 3rd Prize, Luciano Sonny O. Valencia, Leavings

• Full-Length Play: 1st Prize, Beryl Andrea P. Delicana, Mango Tree; 2nd Prize, Patrick James M. Valera, Symphony; 3rd Prize, Dominique La Victoria, Toward the Fires of Revolution