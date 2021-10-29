THE COMMISSION on Elections (Comelec) on Friday released its tentative list for the 2022 national and local elections.

The list for national positions posted on the poll body’s official website included 97 presidential candidates, 28 vice-presidential candidates, and 174 senatorial candidates.

It also released the list for local aspirants.

“Aspirants whose names appear on the tentative list of candidates released by the Comelec have until Nov. 8 to submit their requests for correction of typographical errors in their listed names,” said Comelec Spokesperson James B. Jimenez via Twitter on Friday.

The final list of candidates will be released by December, Mr. Jimenez said last Sunday, after aspirants deemed as nuisance candidates are removed.

The current list is based on the initial evaluation of the Certificates of Nomination, Certificates of Candidacy, and the Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance, as written on the Comelec’s website.

“The contents of the list, particularly the names of the aspirants or candidates, political parties, as well as the name to appear on the ballot are subject to change as a result of any further evaluation and or resolution of the Commission En Banc in relation thereto,” it added.

RESOLUTION ON LOCAL ABSENTEE VOTING

Meanwhile, the poll body issued a resolution on local absentee voting (LAV), setting March 7, 2022 as the deadline for applications.

The LAV application is open to government officials and employees, members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police, and media practitioners.

Under Resolution No. 10695, applicants for LAV must prove that they will be working on the actual election day, May 9.

If approved, the local absentee voters will be the first to cast ballots for the May 2022 elections, as absentee voting is scheduled on April 27 to 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They will use manual ballots and can only vote for national candidates, including President, Vice-President, Senators, and Party-list.

The Commission on Elections also specified guidelines on the strict implementation of health protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan