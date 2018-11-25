Comelec issues guidelines for election gun ban exemption

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has issued guidelines for those seeking to apply for a gun ban exemption during next year’s national and local elections.

In a statement on Friday, the Comelec said those seeking exemption from the gun ban during the election period of Jan. 13, 2019 to June 12, 2019 can apply for a Certificate of Authority (CA) pursuant to Comelec Resolution No. 10446.

“Qualified persons and entities may seek exemption to the Gun Ban and other prohibited acts by applying for the appropriate Certificate of Authority (CA) at the COMELEC through the Committee on the Ban on Firearms and Security Personnel (CBFSP),” Comelec said.

Comelec Spokesperson James B. Jimenez said in a social media message that application for the CA “must be submitted to the Gun Ban Committee” located at the CBFSP Office at the COMELEC Main Office.

He added that application period will be “from December 1, 2018 to May 29, 2019.”

Without a CA, carrying and transporting firearms and other deadly weapons during the election period will be prohibited as this is considered an election offense according to the Omnibus Election Code. — GMC