Combatting COVID-19: Asia Pacific countries battlethe coronavirus pandemic

By Argie C. Aguja

Senior Features Writer, The Philippine STAR

The rapid spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) across countries and territories has prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare the pandemic as a “public health emergency of international concern”, urging governments worldwide to step up measures to protect its citizens. As there is still no proven and tested cure for COVID-19, governments worldwide are relying on infection prevention and control strategies to curb the spread of the dreaded disease.

In the Asia Pacific region, a combination of different measures is being employed by authorities to slow down the trajectory of new infections and manage the treatment of existing cases. Here are among the measures being enforced by some Asia Pacific countries­­­.

China

At the epicenter of the outbreak, the Chinese government imposed a strict quarantine on Wuhan City on January 23. Authorities used popular social platforms and apps to monitor movement of residents and ensure strict compliance. Public gatherings were swiftly banned, Lunar New Year (Jan. 25) celebrations were cancelled, and schools and universities were shut down. Travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines were widened in most parts of the country. The government built the Huoshenshan Hospital, a large emergency specialty field hospital, in just 10 days to accommodate new cases and treat existing patients. A second hospital was finished in 15 days. Health-care workers, mostly from the military, were drafted and flown in from all over China to help man these facilities. Sick people were identified and their contacts traced and put in home quarantine. Testing was free and patients with confirmed coronavirus were either sent to an isolation center or hospital. COVID-19-related charges that weren’t covered by a person’s insurance are being paid by the government.

India









On March 24, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a countrywide 21-day lockdown. It mandated the 1.3-billion population of India to remain indoors and observe strict curfews. All forms of public transport were banned, businesses were closed and large gatherings were prohibited. Social distancing was enforced by police and state authorities. An expanded testing protocol was established, with a testing strategy that looks for symptomatic travelers and their symptomatic contacts, symptomatic health-care workers, hospitalized patients with severe acute respiratory illness, and direct and high-risk contacts of confirmed patients. The finance ministry announced a $22-billion aid package to provide food and cash transfers to those living below the poverty line.

Indonesia

In Indonesia, President Joko Widodo announced on March 31 a number of new regulations that would allow large-scale social restrictions for cities and provinces, leading to a shutdown of non-essential services and limitation of religious and social activities. Other measures included financial aid to informal workers and the underprivileged, waiving electricity bills for some homes and setting aside a fund to keep food and daily necessities affordable. Indonesia also banned foreigners from entering its territory and ordered citizens with travel history to undergo self-isolation after mandatory health checks.

Japan

In east Asia, the Japanese government has instituted containment measures and mitigation strategies to fight COVID-19. New border control regulations were announced in January. A Novel Coronavirus Response Headquarters was created soon after. On February 27, schools were closed. As policy shifted from containment to prevention and treatment, a nationwide testing and consultation system was put in place. Specialized COVID-19 consultation centers and outpatient wards — separate from the civilian hospital system — were tapped to treat incoming patients, triage, and management of limited testing kits. The government also set aside funds for emergency lending and loans for small and medium enterprises, as well as a reserve fund to contain the virus and minimize its economic impact.

Malaysia

A four-week Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced by the Malaysian government on March 18, resulting in border closures, travel restrictions and shutdown for schools, non-essential businesses and places of worship. Enhanced full lockdowns were implemented in areas with significant number of new cases. Public gatherings were also banned. A $6.58-billion stimulus package was announced to soften the social and economic impact of the lockdown measures.

Singapore

In the city state of Singapore, authorities have kicked off preparations as early as January. Isolation hospitals were prepared and negative pressure rooms were readied. Liberal testing procedures were put in place and anyone who turned positive was quickly admitted in hospitals. Tracker teams were dispatched to identify the contacts of the infected person and inform them to abide with strict quarantine rules, even if they haven’t shown symptoms yet. The government also sent SMS notifications a few times per day, where quarantined persons must click the GPS link to show where they were. Outdoors, masks were mandated and social distancing strictly observed. Public awareness campaigns used informative cartoons. Government authorities televised timely messages and provided consistent updates, giving citizens a clear picture of things that must be done and measures that can still be improved upon.

South Korea

The South Korean government resorted to different measures to combat the virus, including a comprehensive screening and quarantine of all incoming persons from Wuhan, a 1339 hotline for public consultation calls, increased deployment quarantine and checkpoint staff coinciding with the release of an epidemic prevention fund, supplying 720,000 masks to vulnerable workplaces, quick approval of test kits developed by local pharmaceutical companies for increased test kit supply and daily diagnostic test capacity, drive-through testing checkpoints, a mobile app for self-diagnosis and follow up info, ramped up campaigns to promote better personal hygiene and social distancing, postponement of school year opening, even a special subsidy tax to help 17 cities and provinces. As of March 28, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients has surpassed the number of patients in quarantine or isolated treatment.

Taiwan

In Taiwan, the swift and multi-faceted approach leveraged into big data and analytics by merging the national health insurance with its immigration and customs database. QR code scanning and online reporting of travel history and health symptoms were used to classify travelers so that all hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies can gain access to a person’s travel history. High-risk individuals were tracked through their mobile phone and provided with food, frequent health checks, and encouragement during their mandated quarantine period. The toll-free number 1922 served as a hotline for citizens to report suspicious symptoms or cases in themselves or others. Confirmed cases were hospitalized and treated swiftly. Authorities set a price limit on face masks, ramped up production of more masks, and allocated resources to ready a stockpile of 44 million surgical masks, 1.9 million N95 masks, and 1,100 negative-pressure isolation rooms.

Thailand

In March, the Thai government announced a state of emergency to combat the coronavirus. All public transport, except essential goods cargoes and medical and government vehicles, were banned in four southern provinces — Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, and Phuket. A broader plan to include the entire country is now being studied after other provinces showed clusters of new cases. Thailand is the sole Asian country to participate in WHO’s “Solidarity Trial,” a multi-country clinical study that is part of a rapid global search for drugs to treat COVID-19.

Philippines

In the Philippines, President Rodrigo R. Duterte declared a nationwide State of Calamity. On March 16, he ordered an Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in Luzon, shutting down all forms of transportation, closing down schools and non-essential businesses, as well as suspending work for both public and private sectors. Night curfews and social distancing were also observed, alongside intensified lockdowns on areas with high numbers of positive cases. The government announced a P27.1-billion economic package for initial response. On March 24, the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act was passed, granting the President emergency powers and allocating P275 billion for social amelioration, the largest and most encompassing aid of its kind for low-income families and vulnerable sectors of society.

Vietnam

To curb the spread of the pandemic, Vietnam announced a 14-day mandated quarantine for everyone entering the country, as well as testing and isolating infected people while tracking down their second- and third-hand contacts. Individuals were tested and quarantined, and serious cases hospitalized. It halted all flights to and from China on February 1 — expanded later to include all international flights — and closed down most schools. To boost the manpower of its health sector, medical students, and retired doctors and nurses were conscripted to join the fight. As of March 31, Vietnam has recorded just 203 known cases, with 55 recoveries and no deaths so far.

As the number of global cases continue to rise, the Asia Pacific region is at the front and center in the battle against COVID-19. While a sure-win formula is yet to be determined, the most promising approach lies in the combination of not just a few, but all the best practices that Asia Pacific societies have put in place.

















