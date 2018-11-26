COD wedding gala features fashion show by Libiran

CITY OF DREAMS (COD) Manila will be holding a wedding fair featuring sought-after wedding experts including fashion designer Francis Libiran; Feng Shui expert Joseph Chau; wedding stylists Gideon Hermosa, Michael Ruiz, and Teddy Manuel; and its own event planners, food & beverage and culinary team.

“Dream Weddings: A Wedding Gala by City of Dreams,” directed by Robby Carmona, will be held at COD’s grand ballroom on Nov. 30, 6 p.m.

In lieu of a usual fashion catwalk for the presentation for Libiran’s fashion show, Carmona has conceptualized a huge tiered cake-like stage for the bridal fashion show which will include a contemporary dance performance about love and union.

The event also highlights COD’s banquet and signature restaurants with the chefs de cuisine of Crystal Dragon, Nobu, and The Tasting Room and executive chefs offering guests a taste of their respective specialties. Each restaurant’s offerings will be featured on table set-ups by Hermosa, Manuel, and Ruiz.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chau will provide couples with tips on how to add harmony in their married life. TV and event host Janeena Chan hosts the wedding gala.

While the Dream Weddings Gala is not open to the public, engaged couples who are interested in attending can call 800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com on how to procure and invitation.