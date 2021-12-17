Cocolife honors Filipinos who have overcome the current challenging times with colors of joy and hope. For its Christmas video this year, with the theme song “Kulayan ang Mundo ngayong Pasko,” Cocolife features four Filipinos’ stories of resilience and courage.

For Mary Jane Javier, a PWD artist from Lucena City, Quezon, her journey is physically challenging. As a child, she was pushed and laughed at by bullies. She was even told by a relative that she had nowhere to go in life.

But Ms. Javier has found light in her ability to draw and paint. Despite the difficulties she encountered along the way in her life, she created achievements she never thought she could accomplish with the help of her family, supporters, and the Lord.

“Sa kabila ng lahat ng ‘yun, talagang mapapatunayan ko na kahit gaano kahirap ‘yung pinagdaan mo, talagang magiging maayos po ang lahat. Magiging makulay pa rin po ang Pasko,” Ms. Javier said.

Tatay Theo has seen a dark moment in his life. “Katulad nga nung pandemic, ‘yung asawa ko nga na namatay na hindi ko naman malimut-limutan. At hindi ko natulungan sa kuwarto namin. Hindi ko maibaba sa bigat at hindi ko rin mabuhat para dalhin sa ospital. Pagbalik ko, wala na siyang buhay,” he remembered.

Still, Tatay Theo presents various colors to people’s lives through the paintings he sells.

“Magiging makulay din ang Pasko sa’kin,” he believed. “Basta ang ginagawa ko na lang, gawin ‘yung nararapat kong gawin para mabuhay ko ang sarili ko, para may pambili ako ng pang-maintenance ko, at para rin may ma-iabot din ako sa aking mga apo,” he shared.

Growing up in the slums of Tondo, Jessa Balote used to tag along with her parents to make a living by picking up garbage.

“Ang buhay namin doon po talaga nagsimula. Kumbaga sa’kin, masasabi ko na ang buhay namin walang patutunguhan,” she said.

But an opportunity fell into her lap one day in her school — a ballet audition that led her to dance in the spotlight, a real-life Cinderella of Ballet Manila.

“Simula po sa maduming paa, natungo po sa magandang buhay po. Kumbaga binago po ng pagba-ballet ‘yung buhay ko,” Ms. Balote expressed. “Nagpapasalamat ako sa Diyos kasi nabigyan Niya ko ng magandang opportunity, ng talento na magdadala sa’king mga magulang sa magandang buhay.”

“For every adversity, ika nga, may opportunity,” said Rolando Quiambao, owner of lantern-making business Rolren’s.

“Lahar, bagyo, baha sa Central Luzon, pandemya. Naranasan na naming lahat ‘yan,” he said. “Pero hindi kami pwedeng tumigil kasi nga, ‘yung mga kulay ng mga parol na ito ay nagbibigay ng pag-asa sa lahat ng mga tao.”

With his vibrant parol giving joy and hope to people, Mr. Quiambao eventually became known as the Parol King of Pampanga.

“Ang ganda sa pakiramdam mo dahil napapasaya mo ‘yung mga tao. Para bang nagkaroon ng inspirasyon ‘yung mga tao na magbalik ulit sa mga buhay-buhay nila,” he said.

Cocolife’s Christmas video for 2021 pays tribute to those who have endured and prevailed. It highlights the Filipino values and heritage that are greatly evident during this season.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis nearly two years ago, many people’s lives have been overcast with uncertainties. Christmas season, as Cocolife’s tribute video reminds, is a time when colors of joy and hope will once again surround the night.

“Kasama niyo kami sa pagharap sa mga hamon ng buhay,” said Cocolife President and CEO Atty. Martin Loon. “Haharapin natin ang mga laban na ito gamit ang pag-asang walang hindi kayang gawin ang pag-ibig. Ito ang Pasko para sa mga Pilipino. Likas sa ating mga puso ang tunay na diwa ng Pasko.”

A believer of Filipinos and their dreams, Cocolife supports the Filipino people amid uncertain times and in planning for their future through its comprehensive suite of insurance solutions. This includes providing quality life insurance, healthcare programs, group insurance, special markets insurance, and asset management to Filipinos in all walks of life

As a Filipino company, Cocolife is and will always be all-hands in helping its fellow countrymen. For more than four decades, Cocolife continues to uphold its commitment as an insurance company Filipinos can trust as their partner in achieving their dreams.

For more information, visit www.cocolife.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.