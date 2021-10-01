Cocolife Healthcare has evidently fulfilled its role in giving healthcare support as Filipinos face the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Cocolife Healthcare was awarded as the ‘Most Outstanding Healthcare Provider’ in the Philippines by International Business Magazine, a publication based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Cocolife Healthcare is the first healthcare program provider certified by ISO 9001:2008 and regulated by the Insurance Commission.

“This business line requires a lot of efforts, long years of building trust and relationships with our most extensive roster of partner hospitals, clinics, and doctors, paving the way to the accessibility of medical care for our clients anywhere in the country,” said Franz Joie D. Araque, EVP and chief of Cocolife Healthcare Division.

“We have continuously streamlined our processes to ensure that we always meet our commitments on time. We constantly train our people on the value of customer service, making us the preferred long-term partner in managed healthcare. We constantly innovate to meet the ever-changing and unique needs of our customers,” Mr. Araque adds.

Cocolife Healthcare covers an array of risk protection services that include hmo program, daily hospitalization benefit program, medical reimbursement program, and third-party administration program.

The International Business Magazine Awards reviewed, among others, the feedbacks received by Cocolife Healthcare from hospital officials, healthcare workers, policyholders, and patients on its benefits. It also checked on the detailed development process and strategy and the insurance dispatchment process of Cocolife Healthcares program.

In addition, the Awards looked over the steps taken by Cocolife Healthcare in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cocolife Healthcare stayed true in its commitment to Filipinos by accomplishing 800 million COVID-related claims despite being an exception. Last year, the company also donated funds to the University of the Philippines Manila – National Institute of Health for the procurement of one Real Time-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machine as an effort to step up the COVID-19 testing in the country.

“This recognition [from the International Business Magazine Awards] is a stamp of approval that we are a leading health insurer for the Filipinos and by Filipinos, consistent to our commitment of providing quality insurance products and services, and of having a better nation with our countrymen who are financially secure to face the daily struggles of life,” adds Cocolife President and CEO Atty. Martin Loon.

Find out more about Cocolife’s award-winning healthcare products by visiting www.cocolife.com.

