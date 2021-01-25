Cocolife FLEXI: Offering flexibility for all of life’s challenges

With the start of a new year often come new opportunities: relationships, new set of goals, and commitments. Yet, with every new opportunity, there are always unforeseen challenges which one should prepare for.

Kiefer Ravena, Gilas Pilipinas Team Captain and Cocolife Brand Ambassador, finds it important to have the tools that will gear him up for whatever life throws at him.

“I have no way of predicting the future. I want some assurance that I will have the resources to live a comfortable life,” Mr. Ravena said.

Seeing this need among Filipinos to prepare for uncertainties, Cocolife, the biggest and first ISO-certified Filipino-owned stock life insurance company, has developed Cocolife FLEXI series, variable life insurance products that give you the freedom to design your investment and insurance plans according to your needs.

With a diversified investment mix, fund-switching options, and flexible payment terms, FLEXI enables you to tailor your plan to reach your goals closer.

“This is the type of investment that can provide you with peace of mind and an opportunity to make your money grow over time,” Cocolife’s Senior Vice-President Joseph Mark Ronquillo said.

For parents looking for a custom-fit educational plan for their children, FLEXI Education serves as a valuable investment companion. Amid rising tuition fees and school expenses, with this plan, parents can afford to give their children the best education as it provides the cash earnings to fund the schooling of their kids.

For investors who are looking for a means to fulfill their dreams, FLEXI Investment is the ideal choice. Offering an excellent investment and insurance plan, this allows clients to configure their plan to match with their life goals — from a dream house to a dream business.

FLEXI Protection, meanwhile, can help you protect your family in case the worst happens through cash benefits, as well as riders such as Accidental Death and Dismemberment, Waiver of Premium upon Disability and Critical Illness Benefit Rider.

To help you live a worthwhile life upon retirement, FLEXI Retirement enables you to start building your funds for a comfortable life as you age.

While each plan targets certain goals, all FLEXI plans provide the coverage to support your loved ones in the event of untimely demise. It also allows its holders to increase or withdraw their investments any time, or change their investment mix depending on their risk tolerance.

FLEXI is available in various payment modes depending on your financial capacity or goals. It can be paid regularly or for a shorter period of 5, 7, 10, 15, or 20 years via cash, credit card, ATM, or debit card.

Cocolife believes in the Filipino, and with its FLEXI plans it offers clients a convenient and comprehensive choice to plan ahead, protect their loved ones, and fulfill their dreams.

“Every Filipino should consider an investment that provides not only an opportunity for their money to grow but also provides their family income protection,” Mr. Ronquillo said.

These benefits can easily be found in Cocolife’s FLEXI plans. Learn more about FLEXI by contacting your Cocolife Financial Advisor, calling Cocolife Hotline 8810-7888, or visiting www.cocolife.com.