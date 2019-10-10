CoA orders charges vs Mexico mayor

THE COMMISSION on Audit (CoA) has ordered the filing of charges against Mayor Teddy C. Tumang of Mexico town in Pampanga for irregularities in the purchase of construction materials amounting to P39.2 million. According to a decision dated Oct. 1, CoA’s special audit team discovered deficiencies in the purchase, which led to the issuance of several notices of disallowance in the years 2007 to 2010. Further, all transactions were awarded to Buyu Trading and Construction (BTC), a supplier with “questionable capacity,” CoA said, noting that its business address is a residential place and there were no construction materials in the area. “In view of the violations of the provisions of RA No. 9184, this case shall be referred to the Office of the Ombudsman for investigation and filing of appropriate charges, if warranted, against the persons liable for the transactions,” read the decision. — Vince Angelo C. Ferreras