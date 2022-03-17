New offerings from ICS set SMBs up for a seamless cloud migration journey.

In a new normal workforce and workplace where going digital is essential, organizations no longer have to ask whether or not they should migrate to the cloud.

A 2021 survey of Asian markets revealed that the Philippine market shows the highest level of support towards using cloud-based IT solutions to grow their businesses compared to pre-pandemic times; while a more recent survey from learning company O’Reilly showed rapid cloud adoption among organizations, with 90% of respondents using cloud computing, compared to 88% in 2020.

Cloud technology has shown many benefits to organizations, specifically small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), saving them time and money while effectively supporting hybrid workforces. According to a report from Multisoft Virtual Academy, cloud computing is up to 40 times cost-effective compared to in-house IT systems for SMBs, and 80% of SMBs and startups in another research report improvements in operations within the first few months of adopting the technology.

While migrating to the cloud is no longer in question, where and how to start doing so are important considerations. Integrated Computer Systems, Inc. (ICS), a premier provider of high-standard IT solutions in the country, helps SMBs get a headstart by offering simplified cloud offerings designed to drive business efficiency, productivity, and collaboration on both on-site and remote workplaces.

ICS’ cloud servers are built on the industry’s leading hyperconverged infrastructure technologies, meaning all the elements of a traditional data center, including storage, compute, networking, and management, are combined in one cluster. The servers are built with fully redundant, highly available and resilient architecture. And, they are rapidly deployable with a user-friendly management portal.

Customers can opt for these subscription-based servers in small (consisting of 4GB RAM, 2vCPU, 300GB SSD), medium (8GB RAM, 4vCPU, 500GB SSD), and large (16GB RAM, 8vCPU, 1TB SSD) sizes; or they can have a customized one based on their requirements.

ICS integrates these cloud servers with collaboration solutions, via Microsoft Office365, giving teams the right tools to help them achieve more under a hybrid mode of work.

The “Business Basic” package bundles email, cloud storage, and online office apps such as Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and OneNote, among others. “Business Standard” adds desktop office apps to the basic suite. While “Business Premium” extends the solutions’ coverage to employees’ mobile devices with mobile device management (MDM) tools added to the bundle.

With these simplified solutions, along with other more sophisticated offerings, ICS stands ready to meet SMBs’ needs and demands in a more digitized and hybrid business landscape.

Let ICS guide your business through its cloud transformation journey. Interested parties can get in touch at cloud@ics.com.ph or visit ics.com.ph.

