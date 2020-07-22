Closing ceremonies of UAAP Season 82 slated this weekend online

SEASON 82 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) came to an abrupt end early this year because of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic but the league and its partners are making sure that despite what had happened the shelved UAAP season will have proper closure.

Happening on July 25, the UAAP will officially wrap up Season 82 with a virtual closing ceremony hosted by ABS-CBN Sports, highlighting the success and hard work of the eight member schools while also putting the spotlight on the athletes who were unable to finish their season due to the cancellation of the games.

“The closing ceremonies will highlight, for one, as a community, as a nation, we are here to help everyone. And second, the athletes who were not able to play or were not able to finish their season, they are still part of Season 82,” said season president Em Fernandez of host school Ateneo de Manila University.

In April, the UAAP officially decided to scrap the remainder of Season 82 because of the growing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among affected collegiate tournaments were those of volleyball, football, baseball, softball, lawn tennis and 3×3 basketball.

In the closing ceremony, the UAAP will award the general championships for both high school and seniors divisions to the University of Santo Tomas.

Also set to receive their awards are the season most valuable players for high school and college, while selected athlete-scholars from the different universities will also be recognized. The league, however, will be unable to award an Athlete of the Year for this season.

The ceremony will also see Ateneo turn over hosting duties to De La Salle University for Season 83.

While it announced that it will be signing off at the end of August with its parent network unable to get Congress’ nod for a renewal of its franchise, ABS-CBN Sports said it is still committed to championing its partnership with the UAAP community, noting that it has always been its mission to honor and pay tribute to the work and dedication of athletes.

The UAAP’s contract with ABS-CBN Sports ended in May. The two parties were negotiating a fresh contract until the non-renewal of the franchise scuttled things.

ABS-CBN Sports has been home to the UAAP since 2000.

The special online event, which will be hosted by Mico Halili and Denice Dinsay, will go live at 4 p.m. on the ABS-CBN Sports website (sports.abs-cbn.com), Facebook, and YouTube accounts, with delayed telecast on LIGA cable sports channel at 7 p.m.

Spicing up the celebration are feature performances by ABS-CBN artists Ylona Garcia and Iñigo Pascual. Sponge Cola and Itchyworms, the Pinoy rock bands that performed the official UAAP Season 82 anthem “Ang Ating Tagumpay” at the opening ceremony, will also make a special appearance. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









