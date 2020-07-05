Clippers’ Shamet positive; NBA releases scrimmage schedule

LOS ANGELES — Clippers point guard Landry Shamet tested positive for the coronavirus and is unlikely to travel with the team to Florida, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Saturday.

In his second NBA season, the 23-year-old Shamet averaged 9.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 47 games (27 starts) before the 2019–20 season was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He ranks fourth on the team in three-pointers made with 105, shooting 39.2% from behind the arc.

The Clippers are scheduled to travel to the Orlando area on Wednesday to prepare for the league’s 22-team restart on July 31 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Los Angeles is the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and considered one of the top contenders for the championship.

Philadelphia’s first-round pick (26th overall) in the 2018 NBA Draft, Shamet was traded to the Clippers in February 2019 in a deal that sent forward Tobias Harris to the 76ers.

Meanwhile, the NBA on Saturday released the scrimmage schedule for the upcoming 22-team restart.

From July 22–28, each team will compete in three inter-squad scrimmages at the ESPN Wide of Sports Complex near Orlando to prepare for the resumption of the season on July 30.

There will be three to six scrimmages per day on multiple courts.

The Orlando Magic and the Clippers tip off the action on July 22.

Also playing on the first day are the Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets, the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat.

Teams are scheduled to arrive in Florida from July 7–9. — Reuters









