Clippers down Thunder for seventh win in a row

KAWHI Leonard had 34 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and the Los Angeles (LA) Clippers earned their seventh victory in a row with a 108-100 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

Serge Ibaka contributed 17 points and six rebounds for the Clippers, who defeated the Thunder for the second time in three days.

Reggie Jackson scored 14 points, Paul George chipped in 11 and Ivica Zubac added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Thunder, who lost their third in a row. George Hill scored 22 points and Hamidou Diallo had 14 points. Isaiah Roby collected 10 points and 10 boards.

A 3-pointer by Hill and a bucket by Gilgeous-Alexander sliced the Clippers’ lead to 102-96 with 1:56 left. However, a dunk by Leonard with 42.5 seconds remaining sealed the win for Los Angeles.

Both teams struggled on 3-point shooting in the first half. The Thunder made just 2 of 13 compared to 7 of 29 for the Clippers from long distance in the first half. — Reuters