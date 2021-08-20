Clark Water Corp. has forged a deal with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to realign and relocate its water and wastewater facilities to allow for the construction of the Malolos-Clark Railway, according to Manila Water Co.

The Malolos-Clark project will form part of the government’s 163-kilometer (km) North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR), which aims to link Clark to Manila and Calamba City by 2025.

In a statement Friday, Ayala-led Manila Water said that Clark Water will be realigning 1.2 km of water supply pipelines and one kilometer of sewer lines, as well as relocating one deepwell facility and other structures to accommodate the government’s transportation project.

DOTr will shoulder the cost of moving the water and wastewater assets, which amounts to more than P48 million.

“To date, Clark Water has accomplished more than 50% of the required works and targets to attain full completion by October of this year,” Manila Water said.

Clark Water serves Clark Freeport and the Clark Economic Zone as their water supplier and wastewater service provider. The firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Manila Water Philippine Ventures, Inc., which is Manila Water’s vehicle for expansion within the Philippines.

On its website, Clark Water said that its concession contract is due to end in 2040. — Angelica Y. Yang