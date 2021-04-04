Claim your FREE Covid, Dengue insurance vouchers from Globe At Home starting April 4

Postpaid subscribers of Globe At Home should mark their calendars because starting April 4, 2021 until April 18, 2021, they can claim their FREE COVID-19 and Dengue Insurance for 3 months powered by GInsure and Singlife with coverage of up to P140,500.

This is the latest offering of Globe At Home to its loyal postpaid customers to continuously provide #ExtraCareAtHome protection that goes beyond connectivity.

The 3-month insurance plan offers comprehensive benefits against medical costs such as Php 500 test allowance for Dengue, up to Php 40,000 confinement allowance as well as up to Php 100,000 medical cost reimbursement if diagnosed with COVID-19 or Dengue.

“We recognize the need to provide a sense of safety and peace of mind for our customers as cases in the Philippines continue to surge. We highly encourage our current Postpaid subscribers to avail of this promo to keep themselves protected as we keep them connected through our reliable services and relevant offers,” said Darius Delgado, Globe Vice President and Head of Broadband Business.

Globe At Home makes the health and safety of its loyal postpaid customers a priority by making redemption of this voucher easy through the Globe At Home app.

All current Globe At Home subscribers are eligible for this promo as long as they have the Globe At Home or GCash apps and make sure that their accounts are active and contact details are up to date.

With customers at the core of its service, Globe At Home continues to lead in building new ways to show care for customers as they continue to develop innovations for greater convenience and service upgrades.

Download the Globe At Home app today to claim your FREE 3-month COVID-19 and Dengue Insurance. To know more about Globe At Home, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/broadband.html.