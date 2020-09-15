City of Manila to allow installment payment of real property back taxes

THE Manila City government said it will accept installment payments on unpaid real property taxes to boost compliance and provide relief to taxpayers.

City Council President Pro-Tempore and Acting Presiding Officer Ernesto C. Isip, Jr. issued Ordinance No. 8672 amending provisions of Ordinance No. 8331.

City Council Majority Floor Leader Joel R. Chua said one of the salient features of the new measure is the relief measure for individuals that pay this year’s property tax in full.

Such taxpayers will be given the opportunity to settle back taxes over three years at most.

Taxpayers that avail of the scheme will be spared the burden of making large payments or incurring penalties if they are unable to do so.

“Dati ang nagiging problema namin, marami ang di nagbabayad kasi nga malaki na ‘yung penalty so ang ginawa nila, naga-antay sila ng tax amnesty. Ang ginawa na namin, di mo na kailangan mag-antay ng tax amnesty, ang gagawin mo na lang magbayad ka ng tax mo ngayon, kung may balanse ka… pwede mong hulugan ‘to ng three years. (We’ve been having a hard time collecting back taxes since many are waiting for a tax amnesty. To address this, we allowed them to pay the tax this year and settle the back taxes over three years),” he said by phone Tuesday.

Manila’s Treasurer will be issuing the rules and regulations to implement the ordinance.

The ordinance allows a 20% discount on full payment of real property tax and the additional special education fund tax starting Jan. 1.

Individuals can pay until Dec. 10 of the preceding year to avail of the 20% discount; until Dec. 29 for a 15% discount; or until Jan. 31 for a 10% discount. — Beatrice M. Laforga









