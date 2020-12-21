Cisco eyes ‘smart city’ projects in Metro Manila

TECHNOLOGY firm Cisco Systems, Inc. is in talks with Makati and Pasig cities for a “smart city” project.

Cisco Managing Director for the Philippines Karrie C. Ilagan, in an online press briefing on Friday, said that the company was in discussion with various cities, including Pasig and Makati, to scale up a project connecting local government units (LGUs) to technology.

“We are in discussion with a number of LGUs. Where we are most advanced is actually in Baguio City,” she said.

The Baguio smart city partnership with Cisco includes the development of a tech-based command and control center. The city plans to use technology to manage its assets and develop contactless transaction methods.

Cisco on Friday launched its digitization program Ugnayan 2030 as it works with the private and public sectors to improve internet connectivity and cybersecurity.

The company in a press release said that the campaign has several components, including a partnership with PLDT, Inc. to develop an incubation platform, where industries can create relevant use cases for 5G technology.

The Cisco partnerships will also work on a study on digital technology in healthcare, communications solutions for healthcare professionals and disaster response, and connectivity solutions for education. The firm will also help assess government cybersecurity risks and management in pandemic response.

The firm, through the project, aims to address uneven access to information and communications technology (ICT), weak ICT adoption, and limited expertise and manpower. — Jenina P. Ibañez