Cignal TV is the new home of the Premier Volleyball League

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo, Senior Reporter

The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) has found a new home as its organizers have come to terms with Cignal TV to be the league’s official broadcast partner.

In an announcement made on Thursday, Cignal TV said the deal is for three years and will see PVL games beamed across its multiple on-air and digital platforms.

“In our continuing effort to provide all our viewers and subscribers with an unrivaled sports viewing experience, the addition of the PVL to our lineup ensures millions of Filipino volleyball fans access to their favorite teams and players across our platforms, along with other top-tier local and international sports content,” said Robert P. Galang, President and CEO of Cignal TV and TV5, in a statement, on having the newly recognized professional league on board.

“We are proud to share the PVL’s vision of uplifting Philippine Volleyball and being competitive not only locally, but internationally as well,” he added.

Advertisement

One Sports will broadcast live PVL games on free-to-air, while One Sports+ on Cignal TV features matches in high-definition while streaming simultaneously on its OTT (over-the-top) platform — Cignal Play.

Cignal TV said it is crafting a solid plan for the PVL and is excited to implement them throughout the partnership’s run.

“Our support for the PVL goes far beyond broadcast. With the help of the MVP Group, we hope to help grow the league’s fan base through our group’s various platforms and resources,” Mr. Galang said.

For Sports Vision Management Group, the organization behind the PVL, its partnership with Cignal TV is very exciting and that it is looking forward to working with its new broadcast partner in growing the league and the sport of volleyball.

“We are looking forward to working with Cignal TV given their years of experience in covering sports events. The pledge of support and encouragement not only from Cignal TV but also from the MVP Group of Companies is both reassuring and inspiring. As such, we are confident that the coverage of the PVL will be excellent to the benefit of its viewers,” said Sports Vision president Ricky Palou.

The PVL traces its roots to the Shakey’s V League in the early 2000s. Airing of its matches was handled by various broadcast groups throughout the years, the last one being ABS-CBN S+A.

The league is eyeing to start its first season as a professional league in April under a “bubble” setup at the INSPIRE Sports Academy in Laguna.

In Cignal TV, the PVL joins the Philippine Basketball Association, Philippine Superliga and the University Athletic Association of the Philippines as among the local leagues which call the broadcaster home.