A HUMAN rights group on Thursday appealed to the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to help search for missing peace consultants who were allegedly abducted in Davao del Norte.

“We call on the Commission on Human Rights to help the families of the peace consultants and their companions to search military camps, police stations, and safehouses to ensure that they are alive and are accorded their rights,” Karapatan Secretary General Cristina E. Palabay said in a statement.

Karapatan said one of the peace consultants of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) was on his way to a banana plantation in Davao del Norte to look into the situation of workers and farmers in the afternoon of Mar. 7 when he disappeared. The other NDFP consultant was reported to have been approached by military personnel on Mar. 8. The two have yet to be located by their respective families.

“Our people deserve genuine peace. These attacks not only spoil efforts to advance just peace but instead perpetuate militarism, violence, and injustice,” Ms. Palabay said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez