THE COMMISSION on Human Rights (CHR) has started its own probe into the killing of a journalist in Davao del Sur as the world marks International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

CHR Spokesperson Jacqueline Ann C. De Guia said on Tuesday that the agency deployed a quick response team over the weekend to investigate the murder of broadcast journalist Orlando “Dondon” Dinoy on Oct. 30.

Mr. Dinoy was shot six times in Bansalan, Davao del Sur by an unidentified gunman. He was a reporter for Newsline Philippines and a news anchor for Energy FM.

“Currently, no motive for his killing has been established, but due to the nature of the crime and profession of the victim, CHR will be looking closely into his line of work and his previous contacts,” Ms. De Guia said in a statement.

Undersecretary Joel S. Egco, executive director of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, said they are also investigating the incident.

The Philippines is the 7th deadliest country for journalists with 13 unsolved murders from Sept. 1, 2011 to Aug. 31, 2021, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists’ 2021 Global Impunity Index. — Russell Louis C. Ku