Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 levels up as a pro league

CHOOKS-TO-GO Pilipinas 3×3 further solidified its standing as the home of three-on-three basketball in the country, levelling up to become a professional league.

In an announcement made on Wednesday, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 said it has achieved professional status after getting the nod from the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), the government agency which regulates and supervises professional sports and allied activities in the Philippines.

The people behind Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 said they welcome the opportunity to operate in a professional capacity just as they acknowledged that expectations are asked of them, something they are willing to comply with.

“I’d like to thank the Games and Amusements Board, headed by Chairman Baham Mitra, for allowing our sports organization, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3, to become a professional league,” said league commissioner Eric Altamirano.

The commissioner went on to say that as a professional league they can open career opportunities through the fast-rising sport and further shore up talent in 3×3 for competitions not only here in the country but also outside of it.

The first-of-its-kind league, founded by Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc. President Ronald Mascariñas, took root early last year with the goal of helping the country get enough FIBA 3×3 points to book a spot in the qualifiers for the 2020 Olympic Games, where 3×3 basketball is making its debut.

It succeeded in its immediate goal as the Chooks-to-Go backed squad earned a slot in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament happening in May next year in Austria. The team is hoping to go deeper and make its way to the rescheduled Tokyo Games in the middle of 2021.

Along the way, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 hosted a number of tournaments, something it aims to continue and build on now that it is a professional league.

With the recent development, the Philippines joins Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and other European countries with 3×3 pro leagues. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo










