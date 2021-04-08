Chooks-to-Go now backs Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup

​

Add the about-to-start Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup to the list of local leagues Chooks-to-Go is supporting.

In an announcement, the roast chicken chain said it has partnered with the regional basketball league to be its title sponsor for its inaugural season, which kicks off Friday, April 9, with the Visayas Leg in Cebu.

The partnership was sealed Thursday morning.

Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup is the latest to be supported by Chooks-to-Go, following the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) and the National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL).

“Growing up in Mindanao, it has always been my dream to have sports leagues based in our region. We always believed that there are a lot of undiscovered talents in both Mindanao and Visayas,” said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas, who hails from Butuan, of their decision to throw their support as well to the VisMin Super Cup.

Mr. Mascariñas and his group are also the brains behind Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3, the country’s first professional 3×3 basketball league.

“With the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, we believe that we can find more talents in those regions while introducing them to a national audience.”

For organizers of the VisMin Super Cup, the entry of Chooks-to-Go as a partner is a welcome development, especially since the head of the company hails from the south.

“We all know that Sir Ronald came from Butuan and we have seen his passion to grow sports in our region. We are grateful to him and Chooks-to-Go for not only supporting our vision but also opening his league to our teams,” said league chief operating officer Rocky Chan in a statement.

The Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Visayas leg opens on Friday with the MJAS Zenith-Talisay City Aquastars taking on the Tubigon Bohol Mariners at 4:00 p.m., followed by the clash between KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue and the Siquijor Mystics at 7:00 p.m.

Also set to take part in the Visayas Leg are the Tabogon Voyagers, the ARQ Builders-Lapu-Lapu Heroes, and the Dumaguete Warriors.

Meanwhile, nine teams have committed for the Mindanao Leg which is set to tip off on May 20, namely squads from Zamboanga City, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur, Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte, Basilan, Ozamis, Tawi-Tawi, and Valencia, Bukidnon. – Michael Angelo S. Murillo