Chinese Foreign Minister to visit Davao City Oct. 28-29

CHINESE State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit the Philippines on Oct. 28 to 29, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Friday.

According to the media advisory sent by the DFA, Mr. Wang will meet with Philippine government officials in Davao City, the hometown of President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

Mr. Wang will hold meetings with the economic team, followed by an expanded bilateral meeting with Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin, Jr.

Signing of bilateral documents will also follow.

The Chinese official’s visit was originally scheduled last Sept. 16 to 18 but was cancelled due to typhoon Ompong.

The DFA said the official visit is for the Philippines and China to discuss a planned joint exploration in the South China Sea as well as the government’s Build, Build, Build infrastructure program.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is also expected to visit the Philippines in November.

This will be Mr. Wang’s second official trip to the Philippines. — Camille A. Aguinaldo