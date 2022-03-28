China Bank Capital maintained its position as the leading investment bank in the domestic debt capital markets and the number one bookrunner for corporate fixed income deals in the Philippines.

For the full year 2021, China Bank’s investment banking arm led 13 out of the 16 corporate retail bonds that were issued in the local market, of which two were sole mandates. In addition, China Bank Capital also participated in a wide range of transactions spanning sovereign issuances, bank bonds, and US Dollar securities. Amidst the challenges of the pandemic, these issuances were crucial in helping raise funds for proponents to be able to reignite their growth and capital expenditure programs, most of which were put on hold during the last 18 months but are now being revisited with expectations of recovery.

For its reliable structuring and adept execution of landmark deals in 2021, China Bank Capital was named The Best Bond Adviser-Domestic by The Asset for the 6th year in a row; The Best Bond House, alongside BDO Capital, by the Investment House Association of the Philippines; and Top Corporate Issue Arranger / Manager (Investment House Category) by the PDS Group.

“Our debt markets leadership and various awards attest to the strong trust placed in us by our clients, our ability to deliver excellent results, and the good working partnerships we have with our peers in the industry,” said China Bank Capital President Ryan Martin L. Tapia.

China Bank Capital continued to be at the forefront of developing and deepening the domestic debt capital markets by introducing the most number of new issuers like D&L Industries, Inc., PHINMA Corporation, and AllHome Corp.; enabling repeat issuers like the SM Group, Aboitiz Group, Ayala Group, Filinvest Group, San Miguel Group, and Century Properties to efficiently tap strong onshore liquidity; and providing compelling investment options for institutional and retail investors.

In addition to servicing the private sector, China Bank Capital also partnered with its peers to act as issue manager for three major issuances of the Republic of the Philippines in 2021 – the 25th retail treasury bonds with exchange offer (RTB 25), the very first retail onshore dollar bonds, and the 26th retail treasury bond with exchange offer (RTB 26). This year, China Bank Capital also served as joint issue manager for RTB 27. These issuances not only helped the government with its efforts to combat the pandemic and support economic recovery, but they also served as a way to promote financial inclusion to the broader population.

Established in 2015, China Bank Capital has built a strong reputation for understanding issuer and investor requirements and for achieving oversubscribed orderbooks and the best pricing for clients.

