Chicago will sue actor Smollett for refusing to pay for police overtime

LOS ANGELES — Chicago will sue actor Jussie Smollett for the costs of police overtime spent investigating his claims that he was the victim of a hate crime, which prosecutors say were false, a city official said on Thursday.

The lawsuit was being prepared after Mr. Smollett, 36, refused a demand by the city for $130,000, said Bill McCaffrey, a spokesman for the city’s Department of Law.

“Mr. Smollett has refused to reimburse the City of Chicago for the cost of police overtime spent investigating his false police report on Jan. 29, 2019,” Mr. McCaffrey said. “The Law Department is now drafting a civil complaint that will be filed in the Circuit Court of Cook Country.”

Mr. Smollett, who is black and gay, touched off a social media fire storm by telling police on Jan. 29 that two apparent supporters of US President Donald Trump struck him, put a noose around his neck and poured bleach over him.

But the actor, best known for his role as a gay musician on the Fox Television hip-hop drama Empire, was charged in February with staging the incident himself and filing a false police report.

Prosecutors dropped all charges against Smollett in March, infuriating police and outgoing Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Prosecutors said they stood by the accusation but that an agreement by Mr. Smollett to forfeit his $10,000 bond was a just outcome.









The case file was sealed by a Chicago judge, which critics suggested was evidence of a cover-up.

The actor’s criminal defense attorney, Mark Geragos, could not be reached for comment.

On Monday, some 300 people, including off-duty Chicago police officers, took to the streets to protest, calling on Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to resign over her handling of the case.

Mr. Smollett was written out of the final two episodes of Empire this season after he was charged with staging the hate crime. Fox executives have not said if he will return should the show be renewed for another year. — Reuters