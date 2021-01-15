Chevron finishes strong in 2020 with 30 new Caltex stations, new products and promotions

New leadership sees 2021 breakthrough with more expansion as economy recovers

Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI) concludes 2020 strong by opening more than two stations per month, launching new products, partnerships, promotions, and social investment programs aimed at delivering quality services for Filipinos.

Caltex, CPI’s fuel brand, added 30 new service stations to its retail network, contributing to its growing footprint nationwide. Caltex service stations also remained open amidst the series of lockdowns to ensure continuous supply of clean and quality fuels for the motoring public.

“2020 was a tough year, but we are proud that despite the turbulence in both business and economic activities, Chevronremained consistent with its mission of providing the kind of fuel that Filipinos need – the fuel that powers human progress. We credit this to our people and partners who dedicated their energy to take Chevron to where it stands today,” said CPI General Manager and Country Chairman Billy Liu who formally assumed CPI’s helm just last November.

A more enjoyable customers’ journey

To power motorists to ride strong during these tough times, Caltex unveiled a new generation of Havoline Super 4T and SuperMatic 4T four-stroke motorcycle and scooter engine oils formulated with Caltex’s advanced C.O.R.E.+ Technology and ZOOMTECH. This was followed by the launch of Delo 400 SLK SAE 15W-40, a next-generation diesel engine oil infused with ISOSYN Advanced Technology that addresses the fuel needs of critical commercial road vehicles while minimizing their operating costs.

Advertisement

Caltexoffered programs and forged partnerships with notable brands in 2020 to give its loyal customers a more rewarding journey. CPI and last-mile carriers Grab and Lalamove Philippines teamed up to allow their more than 68,000 partner drivers to enjoy big savings when gassing up at Caltex stations using their Caltex SavePlus cards. In addition, PNB and 7-Eleven CLIQQ Rewards cardholders now enjoy rebates and cash-convertible points, respectively, for their fuel purchases made at selected Caltex stations. To jazz up the holidays, Caltex also launched its Fuel for Fuel promo where motorists can collect e-stamps and redeem fuel vouchers.

Caltexcollaborated with PayMaya to integrate its scan-to-pay technology in its retail stations, enabling safer contactless transactions and providing more payment options for customers. To ensure a healthy environment for its employees and motorists, Caltex also partnered with Rock Ed Philippines to make antibacterial liquid hand soaps and surface cleaners available in Caltex stations.

Accelerating community progress and recovery

The pandemic and series of calamities did not stop CPI from carrying out its social investment programs. In early 2020, Chevron supported frontline workers by providing cash and fuels amounting to P1 million. Apart from donating a mobile patrol truck and smartphones to enhance the disaster preparedness in San Pascual, Batangas, CPIalso donated funds for communities affected by the Taal Volcano eruption and the recent typhoons, with some channeled through the Philippine Red Cross and Ateneo De Manila University’s Tanging Yaman Foundation.

In the latter part of 2020, Chevron held its first-ever virtual Volunteer Week, which promoted environmental protection, health and safety, and sustainable livelihood.

“Our concrete solutions helped us navigate through these uncertain times. And as we embrace another challenging year, we will continue to provide solutions to better serve Filipinos’ fuel needs and support the country’s economic recovery,” added Liu.

With Chevron’s strong 2020 business momentum and positive outlook, Caltex welcomes 2021geared up to provide world-class products and services.