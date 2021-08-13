There is a new sheriff in the Premier Volleyball League.

The Chery Tiggo Crossovers came back from two sets down to defeat top seeds Creamline Cool Smashers in five sets in the Game Three rubber match of the finals to win the Open Conference title at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, on Friday.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Jaja Santiago led the Crossovers to the hard-earned 23-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-8 win where they were seemingly headed to an early exit after going down, 0-2, in the match.

With its season on the line, Chery Tiggo dug deep in the third set, led by veteran Santiago-Manabat, who packed the heat with solid attacks to trim their deficit, 1-2.

In the fourth set, Creamline threatened to pull away early but Chery Tiggo would recover midway before moving on to force a deciding set.

In the decider, the Crossovers used a 4-0 run at the start as a springboard to make their charge.

The Cool Smashers tried to recover after but sisters Dindin and Jaja and the rest of the Crossovers would not allow any Creamline comeback to happen as they went on to become the inaugural champions of the PVL as a professional league.

Ms. Santiago-Manabat top-scored for Chery Tiggo with 32 points — 30 coming from attacks. Ms. Santiago, meanwhile, had 26 points.

“Thanks to God. We really offer this to Him as He guided us and we showed what we are made of,” said Chery Tiggo coach Aaron Velez after their win.

For three-time PVL champion Creamline, which finished the elimination round with the best record of 8-1, it was Tots Carlos who led with 22 points, followed by Alyssa Valdez with 17 and Risa Sato and Jema Galanza with 14 points apiece.

Individual awards

Meanwhile, Ms. Santiago won triple individual awards, bagging the tournament most valuable player award and the finals MVP as well as being named one of the best middle blockers in the Open Conference.

Creamline’s Jia Morado was the best setter while Ms. Valdez and Petro Gazz’s Myla Pablo were the best outside hitters.

Ria Meneses of Petro Gazz was the other best middle blocker, with Kat Tolentino (Choco Mucho) and Kath Arado (Petro Gazz) named best opposite spiker and best libero, respectively.

Sports Vision Management Group Inc., the organizer of the PVL, expressed gratitude upon the conclusion of the tournament, done in a “bubble” and followed strict health and safety protocols crafted by the national government and local government unit of Ilocos Norte. It hopes to stage its next tournament in October.